Singer Monali Thakur reveals she’s married, three years after secret wedding in Switzerland

Singer Monali Thakur announces she's married, three years after secret wedding in Switzerland

In a sweet surprise, singer Monali Thakur revealed that she's has been married for the past three years to a Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richte. The playback singer. who is known for her superhit songs such as Moh Moh Ke Dhaag,e, Sawaar Loon, Aga Bai, Zara Zara Touch Me, and several others, said that she chose to keep her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding.“The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by, "Monali Thakur was quoted as saying to Times of India.

The 34-year-old singer further revealed that she met her husband Maik Richte in Switzerland and it was an instant click. "Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes," Monali added.

On Valentine's Day, the singer posted a picture with her husband without revealing his identity. The caption said, "That’s my Valentine this year.... and the next year.. and the next year.. and the next year.. and blah blah blah blah..!! Hope you guys have a heartfelt Valentine’s Day too."

On the work front, her latest single Dil Ka Fitoor released on Tuesday. Interestingly, the video also features her husband Maik Richte. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.

Have a look at some of Monali Thakur and husband Maik Richte adorable photos:

