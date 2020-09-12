Image Source : FACEBOOK/SHANKARMAHADEVAN Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal dies due to kidney failure

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away due to kidney failure. He was 35. Aditya was hospitalised for a few months due to kidney-related ailments and breathed his last on Saturday morning. He was a music arranger and producer. He had produced the song 'saheb tu' from the film Thackeray. The film was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

In a interview earlier, Aditya had talked about working in the film and had said, "When I was working with (composers) Rohan-Rohan on a Marathi film's score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray. This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio."

Opening about his mother Anuradha Paudwal, Aditya had said, "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother."

Music director-composer Shankar Mahdevan mourned the tragic loss and shared on Facebook, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you."

Singer-composer Kaushal S. Inamdar tweeted from his verified account: "Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I'll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati."

"We spoke recently... You had so many plans!! Not an age to go #AdityaPaudwal shattering! May your Soul find an eternal peace," mourned a friend on Twitter.

