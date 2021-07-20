Silsila Sidnaaz Ka-A Modern Fairytale: Fans can't keep calm as Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz reunite on screen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Silsila Sidnaaz Ka-A Modern Fairytale: Fans can't keep calm as Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz reunite

One of the most loved couples of tinsel town Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is all set to surprise their fans with an exciting project on the film's front. Thanks to their fans, the celebrities have maintained to stay in the limelight even after their season concluded two years ago. Their fandom has grown so much, that now they will be seen paired opposite each other in a film. Titled 'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale', which is said to chronicle their love and friendship.

The official Instagram account of OTT platform, Voot, announced the same, with a motion poster. The caption of the post read, “SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai (This is an unexpected surprise)! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again (Are you ready to welcome this most loved couple on Voot again)? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka (Yes, you heard it right, SidNaaz is coming with the story of their love and friendship) (sic)."

Their fans cannot keep calm ever since the release of their film has been announced. Check out their reactions here:

'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale' seems to be a part of Bigg boss 15.

For the unversed, the next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.