Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to feature in 'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale'

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular pairs of Bigg Boss. The duo enjoys a humongous fan following on social media. Thanks to their fans, the celebrities have maintained to stay in the limelight even after their season concluded two years ago. Their fandom has grown so much, that now they will be seen paired opposite each other in a film. Titled 'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale', which is said to chronicle their love and friendship.

The official Instagram account of OTT platform, Voot, announced the same, with a motion poster. The caption of the post read, “SIDNAAZ KI MOVIE ?! NO! WAIT, WHAT? Yeh Dhamaka toh ekdam hi unexpected hai (This is an unexpected surprise)! Kya aap ho ready to welcome the most loved jodi on Voot, again (Are you ready to welcome this most loved couple on Voot again)? Haan haan sahi suna, aa rahe hai #SidNaaz leke apna silsila pyaar aur dosti ka (Yes, you heard it right, SidNaaz is coming with the story of their love and friendship) (sic)."

'Silsila Sidnaaz Ka: A Modern Fairytale' seems to be a part of Bigg boss 15.

For the unversed, the next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks and exit from the show.