Sidharth Shukla's smouldering hot photos make hearts race fast, fans say 'the way you surprise is priceless'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been riding high on success. From being the Most desirable Man of 2020 to winning hearts with his intense performance in his debut web series broken But Beautiful 3, the actor is making waves in the industry. There is hardly anyone not affected by his charm. Every now and then, Sidharth Shukla's fans keep complaining that the actor isn't active on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor shared smouldering hot photos that instantly went viral on the internet.

Sidharth Shukla dedicated his latest Instagram post to his fans and shared pictures from his photoshoot. He said, "For the love of you." Undeniably, the actor looks like warn honey and sunshine mixed together. Sporting a rusty-colored outfit and stubble, Sidharth oozed hotness in the pictures. Have a look-

Sidharth Shukla's fans are elated with the surprise. The SidHearts have flooded Twitter with compliments and can't stop drolling over his latest photos. One Twitter user said, "For the love of you……I’d wait however long for these most unexpected smouldering hot pictures & posts from you Sidharth; the way you surprise us is priceless! Love every bit of this look." Another fan tweeted, "Hotty Shukla... My boy is looking so so handsome, hot & sexy.. Outfit Fire.. Make-up Fire... Hairdo Fire... Those intense eyes."

Another fan said, "Oh god!!! Sidharth 'heat emitting' Shukla... I'm go went gone officially." Check out some reactions here-

Sidharth Shukla garnered much love for his role as Agastya Rao in Broken But Beautiful 3. Fans connected with his character and the obsessive love that he felt for Rumi. Talking about how similar was his character to his real life, Sidharth had said, "As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed."

Broken But Beautiful 3 was the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first two seasons featured Vikrant massy and Harleen Sethi. The show started streaming on May 29.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".