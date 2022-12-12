Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers late actor; shares emotional post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: The most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry, Sidharth who impressed the audiences with his powerful performances, passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his untimely demise shattered millions of hearts. On his birth anniversary today (December 12), his close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill remembered him with a throwback picture and an emotional message.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer. She captioned the post, "i will see you again. 12 12." Punjabi singer and actress also shared a few pictures on her Insta story of cake with Sidharth's birth date, solo portraits and a close-up of their hands.

Soon, Shehnaaz's fans and industry friends showered love on the actress and flooded the comment section with hearts and supporting messages. Kashmera Shah wrote, "Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts." One of the fans wrote, "I still can't believe that this man is no more ...I visualise him in those half pants when he was in bb13 and doing his things and entertaining all of us .... After him bb is just a time pass thing ... why u did this to us y?" A third comment read, " always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you."

Recently, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo's endearing chemistry was loved by the masses, who tagged them as SidNaaz and showered their support and love for the bond. Their undying affection for each other raged fire, even on the show.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

