Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Alia Bhatt & other celebs left with goosebumps

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah was released on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year on July 26 and has been receiving praises from everywhere. Sidharth Malhotra‘s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra both in his professional and personal life has left the audiences impressed. Param Vir Chakra recipient and Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, whose life story "Shershaah" narrates on the Bollywood screen, was 22 when he joined the forces, and this year marks 22 years of the Kargil war, noted General Rawat on Sunday night. Bollywood celebs too shared the trailer on their social and appreciated it.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and wrote, “What tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero. Except that your sacrifice inspired us for life, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra! Honored to share my birthday with you.”

Lauding the trailer, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Such an impactful trailer on such a special day. Let's go, team, Shershaah”

Alia Bhatt shared the same sentiment and wrote on Twitter, “Oh my God! What a lovely trailer. Cannot wait to see this inspiring story of our Kargil war hero. Congratulations to the entire team of Shershaah, cannot wait to watch this one!”

Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Shershaah trailer Congratulations, team #Shershaah! Can’t wait to experience the true story of our Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)!”

Badshah wrote, "Here’s saluting our Kargil War hero - Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). An inspiration for generations gone by and for many to come! Congratulations team #Shershaah, this trailer looks mind blowing!"

Janhvi wrote, "Such courage, bravery, and passion always leaves one inspired. Through and through wishing the entire team of Shershaah all the love and luck for bringing this inspiring story onto our screens. I can't wait to watch it”

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky Kaushal too took to their social media to share their excitement and send their best wishes to the team.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.