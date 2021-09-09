Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pay tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his 47th birth anniversary and said the Kargil war hero will “forever” stay in the hearts of people. Malhotra, who essayed Captain Batra's role in a recent biopic, penned an emotional note on the war hero's birth anniversary. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a collage image of many pictures of the late braveheart. Not just but even his co-star Kiara Advani paid tribute to the late Param Veer Chakra awardee.

“They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...In your loving memory, Jai Hind. Flag of India,” he wrote, alongside a collage photo of Captain Vikram.

Kiara, on the other hand, shared a collage of several pictures of Vikram Batra on her Instagram story. See their posts here:

Known for his bravery, Captain Vikram died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

“Shershaah”, based on the life of Captain Batra with Malholtra in the lead role, recently released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. The film, which takes its title from the war hero’s codename, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Actor Kiara Advani was seen in the role of Captain Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema in the movie.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

-With PTI inputs