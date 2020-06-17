Sidharth Malhotra: Fathers are more powerful than they think

Image Source : SIDHARTH MALHOTRA/ INSTAGRAM Throughout the lockdown, Sidharth has been giving a glimpse into his personal life on social media.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra talks about the importance of fathers ahead of Father's Day on June 21. "The first example that a child sees is his father who becomes a mirror for the way we will develop as future leaders. Treating people with equality, especially treating women with kindness, equality and respect, is the first lesson. Fathers are more powerful than they think," said the actor.

"Men have to led by example for their sons and families to become role models for how we treat all women in the society so that we can all thrive moving forward," he added.

Sidharth will join filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, entrepreneur Kunal Sood and others in an online broadcast to commemorate Father's Day 2020.

Throughout the lockdown, Sidharth has been giving a glimpse into his personal life on social media. Going by his posts, health and fitness are his priorities.

A few weeks ago, he had posted a video of himself preparing healthy bread at home.

"I ran out of bread so I decided to make some instead #MyAttemptAt #SundayMood," he had captioned it.

