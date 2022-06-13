Siddhanth Kapoor was DJ at 'rave' party in Bengaluru? Video of Shakti Kapoor's arrested son goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested by police in Bengaluru

Highlights Siddhanth Kapoor has been arrested alongside four other from a party in Bengaluru

Police have seized drugs from the party where arrests were made

A video of Siddhanth Kapoor is going viral on social media that shows him DJing at the party

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, was arrested by the Police in Karnataka for consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru. According to police, he was arrested while partying at a five-star hotel in the limits of Halasuru police station on Sunday.

Read: Shakti Kapoor says 'its not possible' after son Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive in drugs test

Party raided, star kid arrested

The police, after getting a lead, conducted a surprise raid and took 35 persons into custody. A 25-member police team had conducted raids and took Siddhanth Kapoor, also an actor, and others into custody, according to preliminary investigations. After medical tests confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs, he was arrested.

Read: Shakti Kapoor says 'its not possible' after son Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive in drugs test

Siddhanth DJed at the party?

Further investigations are on. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media which shows Siddhanth DJing at the party. In the viral clip, the party is lit up with strobe lights and Siddhanth plays the music. We can see that he is mixing music on the turntables with a pair of headphones around his neck.

Read: Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? All about Sharddha Kapoor's brother detained for drug abuse at rave party

Arrests made by police from 'rave' party

Besides the 37-year old, who acted in films such as Shoot out at Wadala and Ugly and worked as assistant director in movies like Dhol, four more persons have been arrested, police sources said. About 35 people were present during the party where Siddhanth was invited.

Drugs seized from the party

Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot. The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

(With inputs from news agency)