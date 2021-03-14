Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for Covid-19, says 'being positive and tackling this head on'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram to confirm the news and said that he is tackling the situation with positivity. Siddhant was currently shooting for his upcoming film Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. He has been sharing many pictures and videos with the two actors on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Siddhant wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home,” Siddhant said and added “I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Other than Phone Booth, Siddhant appears to have a busy year. He will be seen in Shakun Batra's next film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. Also, he recently announced action-packed film Yudhra. The actor posted a video on Instagram Story where he is seen boxing with a punching bag. Later, he also posted a picture of himself, captioning it: "Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne utne phootengey. Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar... toh peeche waale lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! #MyNotes #Yudhra."

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who made the Sridevi-starrer Mom in 2017. Siddhanth will be seen alongside Malavika Mohanan in Yudhra.

On Friday, actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID19. The actor is currently living under home quarantine and is on medication. A statement issued by the actor's team read: "Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of months.

"Manoj was shooting for the film 'Despatch' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery."