Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shoot for Shakun Batra's film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday in Goa

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting begins in Goa. Sharing a glimpse from the set, the 27-year-old actor put out a boomerang post on his Instagram Story, showing a crew member sporting a PPE kit. On the clip, he wrote: "#LetsRoll," along with a camera emoji.

A source close to the actor said the production is underway in Goa. Last year, Dharma Productions had announced, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in early 2020 and it will release on February 12, 2021. Details of the project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

"The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film," Siddhant had said.

Like other projects, the shoot, however, appeared to be hit due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

Chaturvedi, who was shooting for "Bunty Aur Babli 2" before lockdown was imposed, also recently completed his work on the Yash Raj Films project.

A sequel to the 2005 film of the same name, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari.

Chaturvedi is also set to star in Excel Entertainment's "Phone Bhoot". The horror-comedy also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

