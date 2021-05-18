Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATRIPATHI Shweta Tripathi: Important for actors to have fitness-oriented approach while working

Shweta Tripathi, who tested Covid positive a few months back, is back to work. The actress is shooting for the show "Escaype Live", and says the virus has left her weak. However, she focuses on a health and fitness regime very strictly, and be fit enough to face all hurdles.

"While I understand how every career choice has its own sets of hurdles and difficulties to overcome, I think that having a fitness-oriented approach while working in the film industry can help an actor a long way," she says.

She adds: "In instances such as the climax shoot of 'Mirzapur' when the whole cast was so vested in the scene, we ditched our lunch break without a second thought even while shooting in heat because of the intense zone we were all in. Such situations always require your body to be there and support you to portray the kind of emotions that we do, which is what fitness promotes the most for us."

The actress recently shot in the scorching heat of 40 degrees Celsius in Benaras and then went on to shoot in the cold climes of Malani, at five degrees Celsius.