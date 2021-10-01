Shweta Tiwari reacts to court's decision to let estranged husband Abhinav Kohli meet son Reyaansh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SCRAPDEALERDEL Shweta Tiwari on court's decision to let Abhinav Kohli meet son

Shweta Tiwari keeps ruling the headlines for her fight with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli over the custody of their son Reyansh. Now, the court has given permission to Kohli to meet his son for two hours a week. Abhinav had levelled many allegations against Shweta Tiwari and claimed that she is ignorant towards her kids due to her work. He had also filed a habeas corpus case against her alleging that she kept him away from his son. Now, Shweta has reacted to the court's decision and said that she is satisfied.

Shweta Tiwari told ETimes, "This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create a ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime."

She added, "I had always allowed him the right to visit Reyansh. In fact, as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyansh on a video call for half an hour but I never stopped them from talking more because I understand. But that same person went on to paint me as a bad mother, someone who doesn’t care about and is neglecting her child’s health. I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what’s wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that court dismissed that allegations."

In past few months, Abhinav Kohli has shared many videos on Instagram seeking help from fans and claiming that Shweta has been keeping him away from his child. Shweta further said, "He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts all the time. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh’s stay."

Talking about the judgement in Reyansh;s custody case, the statement read, "In our view, the issue of welfare of the minor cannot be determined on the sole parameter of the work commitment of one parent and the availability of ample time with another. The fact that respondent No 2 is a busy actor, cannot be contested to unfavourably judge her suitability to have the custody of the child."