Shruti Haasan, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika get cosy in supermarket, actress shares mushy pics

Actress Shruti Haasan recently stepped out to go grocery shopping with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and her friend in Mumbai. The actress also took to Instagram stories to share a few photos from the supermarket. It was a complete PDA (Public Display of Affection) moment for the couple. In one of the pictures shared by Shruti, she can be seen planting a kiss on Santanu's cheek and hugging him.

Owing to the pandemic the two were seen wearing breathing masks. Take a look at the pictures:

While Shruti has not officially announced her relationship with Santanu, the couple has been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Sometime back, the actress also shared a video of them snacking up together as they enjoy some quality time together.

“Those who eat together stay together. this is a normal evening with free food. oh and we also love fried chicken #foodmood,” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Shruti has been spending lockdown working on her music and by the look of her social media posts, doing whatever makes her happy. The actress says that her life changed when she acknowledged the need to seek help.

"I must say that I have always spoken about mental health. This is something that when I acknowledged, my life changed. Acknowledging things about myself and getting the help I needed without feeling imperfect, inadequate or judged. Mostly, there is society's judgement and stigma around. But when the pandemic hit, everyone started talking about it because it had to be discussed. People were feeling a sense of loss -- loss of financial security, love and control," she told IANS.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the Prabhas-starrer "Salaar", which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

She will also be seen in Tamil film "Laabam" alongside Vijay Sethupati.