Shraddha Kapoor's sweet gesture for Tiger Shroff will melt your heart

Shraddha Kapoor gifted Space Blanket to Tiger Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have known each other for a long time. The duo who shared screen space for the first time in 2016 Baaghi, is all set to reunite with the third instalment of the franchise. Shraddha and Tiger have been shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The Baaghi 3 team is facing a lot of difficulties beating the chilling weather and harsh climatic conditions of Serbia.

Shraddha, who was recently in Mumbai travelled back to Serbia to kickstart the next schedule. However, this time, she wasn't alone. The actress carried Space Blankets with her for co-star Tiger and director Ahmed.

Temperature can dip to minus degrees in Serbia making it difficult to carry day-to-day activities. Imagine shooting and performing high-octane action stunts in such a harsh weather condition. Hence, Space Blankets will help them beat the cold and maintain body temperature.

On a related note, Shraddha's last film was Chhichhore. The Nitesh Tiwari's film performed quite well at the box office. However, her another ambitious release Saaho tanked at the box office. The big budget movie starred Prabhas in the lead role.

Shraddha will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff had a fantastic 2019. Sidharth Anand's War minted over Rs 300 crores at the box office. The Hrithik Roshan starrer was loved by the audience.