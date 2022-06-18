Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as Ranbir Kapoor lifts her in LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan’s film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIR_KAPOOOOR Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Luv Ranjan's next untitled movie. Ever since the inception of the project, their fans are super excited and can't wait to witness the duo in one frame. On Saturday a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets leaked online which went viral in no time. Fans have been claiming that 'this Jodi will definitely break all the records'. In the picture, the Ranbir Kapoor can be seen lifting Shraddha Kapoor in his arms, wearing an abstract shirt and Shraddha could be seen in a blue floral dress and they both completed their looks with black sunglasses. The two actors were all smiles in the viral picture.

Take a look:

This picture of Ranbir and Shraddha went viral over social media within minutes after sharing, and fans just can't stop crushing over the adorable couple. Fan pages of Ranbir and Shraddha shared this picture on their handles and the followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user wrote, "Wow my fvrt actor and actress." Another fan said, "Both are looking cute.""Omg cant wait," said a user.

About Luv Ranjan's film

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting in Spain for director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic-comedy film. This is the first time both the actors will be seen working opposite each other, and this leaked image of the couple has raised the excitement level of fans to a new extent.

Earlier also, some photos and videos of Ranbir and Shraddha went viral on social media where they were seen practicing a dance step on the streets of Spain. Also read: Leaked video of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor from sets of Luv Ranjan's next goes viral, watch here

Meanwhile, the film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release on the occasion of Holi, 2023.

-with ANI inputs