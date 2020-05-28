Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor shares experience of going on 'groceries adventure' with brother Siddhanth amid lockdown

With the widespread of coronavirus, people are being asked to follow certain rules while stepping out of their house. Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared her experience of stepping out of her house for some grocery shopping with her brother Siddhant. The Instagram photo shared on Thursday featured the 'Stree' actress all masked up and gloves in her hands as a precautionary measure. The brother-sister duo was seen posing what seemed like a departmental store. The picture was reposted by Shraddha which was originally shared by her brother.

Captioning her post, Shraddha wrote, "Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor." While Siddhant wrote, "It's a lot of fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling. Stay safe and all. When you are with someone at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a mask. For your safety and others around."

Have a look at the post here:

Sid commented on her post and wrote, "What fun yaar.... Should do this every day (kidding)."

On the work front, Shraddha has been a part of films like Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, Ek Villain, Aashiqui 2, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others. While her brother Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Ugly, Bombairiya, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship among others.

