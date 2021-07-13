Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

After a lull of three months owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet as the shooting of several big films has resumed. As Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor left Mumbai for the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor she received a sweet surprise from her daddy dearest, Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor gave a cute letter to the actress as she moved to a different city. Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures and boomerangs with her father, furry friends, and her team. One of the stories also mentioned about the letter given to her by her father.

In one of the stories, her pet was sitting on the floor, and Shraddha captioned the story as “The hardest bye” with a crying emoji.

In the second boomerang video, she was accompanied by her father to the airport. The actress captioned this boomerang video as “Baapu dropping me to the airport”.

And the last story featured a cute letter which was written by Shakti Kapoor for her daughter. Shraddha mentioned in her story that her father asked her to open this letter after she had boarded the flight. There was a note that was written on it which read,"My darling bacha, have a safe flight." On the other side it was written, “Don’t worry I will look after your plants”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's untitled has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The star cast including Ranbir, Shraddha along with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia was spotted in the capital.