Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

As Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor left Mumbai for the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor she received a sweet surprise from her daddy dearest, Shakti Kapoor.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2021 20:58 IST
Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film 

After a lull of three months owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet as the shooting of several big films has resumed. As Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor left Mumbai for the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor she received a sweet surprise from her daddy dearest, Shakti Kapoor. 

Shakti Kapoor gave a cute letter to the actress as she moved to a different city. Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures and boomerangs with her father, furry friends, and her team. One of the stories also mentioned about the letter given to her by her father. 

In one of the stories, her pet was sitting on the floor, and Shraddha captioned the story as “The hardest bye” with a crying emoji.

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

 

In the second boomerang video, she was accompanied by her father to the airport. The actress captioned this boomerang video as “Baapu dropping me to the airport”.

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

 

And the last story featured a cute letter which was written by Shakti Kapoor for her daughter. Shraddha mentioned in her story that her father asked her to open this letter after she had boarded the flight. There was a note that was written on it which read,"My darling bacha, have a safe flight." On the other side it was written, “Don’t worry I will look after your plants”.

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

 

Also read: Farhan Akhtar's dream comes true as Toofaan gets billboard in Times Square

India Tv - Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor receives cute letter from 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor as she leaves for Luv Ranjan’s film

 

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's untitled has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The star cast including Ranbir, Shraddha along with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia was spotted in the capital. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X