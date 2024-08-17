Shraddha Kapoor arrives for Stree 2 success party with 'Bhediya' star Varun Dhawan in her supercar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor at Stree 2 success party

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud nine as she is celebrating the success of her latest release, Stree 2. In just two days of its theatrical release, the film has minted nearly Rs 100 crore at the box office. To celebrate the milestone, the makers of the film organised a success party which was attended by all the major cast of Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the titular role in the movie was spotted arriving with Varun Dhawan. She was seen driving her red-coloured Lamborghini Huracan with Varun sitting next to him.

Check out the viral video:

Not only this, when Shraddha and Varun arrived for the success party, the two were mobbed by their fans. In another viral video, she was seen coming out after the party. Shraddha was again seen with Varun and walking towards her car.

The success party was also attended by Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekhaa, Abhishek Banerjee, Veer Pahariya and Kriti Sanon.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Stars at Stree 2's success party

About Stree 2 and its box office performance

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film was released on August 15, 2024 worldwide alongside Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. However, the film outshined both its competitors and is close to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday. Since the five-day extended weekend ends on Monday, Stree 2 is expected to easily enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. India TV's Aseem Sharma rated Stree 2, four out of 5 stars and termed it 'one of the finest films of 2024'.

