Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 Ad was released in cinemas on June 27, 2024

After a successful theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, in the lead roles, is finally releasing on OTT. The science fiction film recently completed its 50 days of theatrical run and minted over Rs 1,000 crore globally. On Saturday, Netflix India surprised its audience by announcing Kalki 2898 AD's much-awaited OTT release date. The film is arriving on the platform on August 22, 2024. ''Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein. Watch #Kalki2898AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix,'' the streamer wrote along with the announcement.

See the post:

Kalki 2898 AD Review

India TV' Sakshi Verma in her review gave four out of 5 stars to the film wrote, ''Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala. The choice of actors and their perfect portrayal make this film a must-watch. Nag Ashwin's concepts are of good level and spark imaginative experiences. However, the music of Kalki 2898 AD is another underwelming part of this film. But Nag Ashwin's directorial epic battles, clap-worthy VFX, high points and surprise elements clearly deserve four stars. If you are a fan of action and sci-fi films, Kalki 2898 AD is just the one for you.''

Box Office Performance

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly the most successful Indian film of 2024 so far. Its total gross collection stood at Rs 1041.8 crore after 51 days of theatrical release, which includes Rs 275 crore from overseas markets. In India, the film grossed Rs 766.8 crore with a major contribution coming from the Hindi and Telugu versions.

Also Read: Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Which film is leading at box office after Day 2?