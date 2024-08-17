Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
  4. Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Which film is leading at box office after Day 2?

The box office battle between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa is getting exciting with each day. Find out below which film is in the lead after two days of theatrical release and by how much.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2024 9:23 IST
box office battle
Image Source : IMDB Box office battle of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan's extended weekend

Bollywood is at an all-time high in 2024 as three big films are giving tough competition to each other at the box office this Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan's extended weekend. Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa was released on August 15, 2024, giving a wide range of options to moviegoers. However, Stree 2 have had preview night shows on Independence Day Eve, giving extra leverage over the other two. Let us find out which film is currently in the lead in terms of box office collections.

Stree 2

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, the horror comedy has clearly outshined its competitors. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 30 crore on Friday, taking its total collections to Rs 90.30 crore after Day 2. These figures also include Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, which also created a record. If this pace continues, Stree 2 is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark after a five-day extended weekend.

Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar's third release of 2024, Khel Khel Mein, witnessed a massive drop on Friday. As per Sacnilk, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.90 crore, which is much less than its opening day. The total collections of Khel Khel Mein after two days stand at Rs 6.95 crore.

Vedaa

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer actioner also saw a drop in its collections on Friday. The film managed to collect just Rs 1.60 crore on its Day 2 of theatrical release, taking the total collections to Rs 7.90 crore. The business is expected to pick up in the extended weekend, as there are still three days of holidays left.

