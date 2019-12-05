Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at Bollywood; Netizens laud him

Shoojit Sircar shares a cryptic tweet

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has asked Bollywood fraternity to correct its streak of duality and check its 'filmy' ethics before delivering lectures on morality to the rest of the world.

"Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare," the "Piku" helmer posted on Twitter.

Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) December 4, 2019

However, it is not clear if Sircar was taking a jibe at any particular Bollywood personality in his cryptic tweet.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been passing comments on several incidents that have affected our lives as a society, the latest being the gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Netizens, however, have loved Sircar's comment and lauded him.

One user wrote: "Finally Someone said it , hats off @ShoojitSircar."

Another commented: "Thankyou for being honest sir"

Yet another commented read: "Brave. Very few have guts to utter these."

One user was at his sarcastic best: "Meanwhile some Bollywood people asking about 'Naitikta' to each other, 'Is this the new girl in that item number?'"

On the professional front, Shoojit Sircar is currently busy with the biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. His last directorial was October with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

(With IANS inputs)