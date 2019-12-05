Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at Bollywood; Netizens laud him

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at Bollywood; Netizens laud him

Shoojit Sircar asks Bollywood to check its own ethics before schooling others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2019 7:00 IST
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar shares a cryptic tweet

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has asked Bollywood fraternity to correct its streak of duality and check its 'filmy' ethics before delivering lectures on morality to the rest of the world.

"Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye... phir gyaan de duniya ko... naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare," the "Piku" helmer posted on Twitter.

However, it is not clear if Sircar was taking a jibe at any particular Bollywood personality in his cryptic tweet.

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been passing comments on several incidents that have affected our lives as a society, the latest being the gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Netizens, however, have loved Sircar's comment and lauded him.

One user wrote: "Finally Someone said it , hats off @ShoojitSircar."

Another commented: "Thankyou for being honest sir"

Yet another commented read: "Brave. Very few have guts to utter these."

One user was at his sarcastic best: "Meanwhile some Bollywood people asking about 'Naitikta' to each other, 'Is this the new girl in that item number?'"

On the professional front, Shoojit Sircar is currently busy with the biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. His last directorial was October with Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. 

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News