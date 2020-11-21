Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIRLEYSETIA Shirley Setia to make Telugu film debut opposite Naga Shaurya

Singer-actor Shirley Setia is set to star opposite actor Naga Shaurya in a film, which will mark her entry into Telugu cinema. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by Aneesh Krishna, known for making movies such as "Lover" and "Ala Ela". The 25-year-old singer-actor, who recently made her acting debut with Netflix's "Maska", shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"I am super excited to announce my launch in the Telugu film industry with Naga Shaurya, directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri Garu under banner Ira Creations," Setia wrote on Twitter.



Produced by Usha Mulpuri, the film's music will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. It is expected to go on floors this year.



Setia will next star in Nikamma, opposite actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The movie, which will also feature Shilpa Shetty, was set to hit the theatres in June this year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about her acting debut, the YouTube sensation Shirley Setia had said, "There's so much to do and explore in life. I am glad that Indian industry accepted me and welcomed with open arms. I agree it was not easy for me to become an online sensation...there was a lot of hardwork involved, but still there is a long way to go. I have so much to learn and experience. My real journey has just started."

Shilrey was a little kid when she had to leave India and move to New Zealand with her family. She actually rose to fame in 2013 after she won a competition organised by T-Series. She recorded the popular Hindi song "Tum Hi Ho" that gathered a lot of views on YouTube. And when she was 21, she came back to her roots to make a name for herself here.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page