Shilpa Shinde reacts to Bollywood drugs probe: Many talent management companies provide special services

As big names like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others surfaced in the Bollywood drugs probe, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde opened up about the consumption of narcotics substances in the industry and said that there are many talent management companies that provide special services to the clients. In an interview with Times Now, Shinde revealed that such Bollywood parties are very common where people consume drugs. She further claims that she has seen younger actors getting involved in illegal practises just because people around them are.

Shilpa Shinde said, "When they approach artists, they ask what facilities are you going to give me, so it depends on person to person. When they take artists out of India for events, they have to take care of the artists. There are many such talent management companies where the clients themselves ask what special services can be provided to big stars."

In the latest development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case. A senior NCB official related to the probe told IANS, "Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning. "Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone Khambatta."

The drug law enforcement agency has also summoned Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi for questioning. Another NCB official said that it has summoned Khambatta, Rakul and Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi on September 24. Deepika, along with Karishma, has been called for questioning on September 25 and Sara and Shradhha have been called on September 26.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant along with 16 other accused have been arrested by the NCB in the case so far.

