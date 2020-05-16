Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty treats fans with adorable photo of daughter Samisha as she turns 3 months old

Bollywood's one of the much-loved actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman husband Raj Kundra became parents for the second time when they welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra on February 15th. The 'Dhadkan' star took to social media to announce the good news to her fans and yet again she treated everyone with an adorable photo of the baby girl on Instagram. Shilpa on Saturday took to Instagram stories and shared a photo on the occasion of her daughter turning 3 months old. The photo, however, doesn't show the face of the baby but featured Shilpa's elder son Viaan playing with his newborn sister.

Taking to the photo-sharing application and sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote alongside, "Happy 3 months, princess #Samisha." Have a look at the same here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty's post with daughter Samisha and son Viaan

Previously, her daughter's second month birthday occurred on the same day when the actress clocked 15 million followers on Tik Tok. Shilpa shared a video and wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come"

On Mother's Day 2020, she shared another video and talked about motherhood. The video was captioned, "Making the decision to have a child - it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you ! Thankyou for choosing me."

In the month of February, she announced Samisha's arrival through an Instagram post and wrote, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Shilpa has been entertaining her fans ever since the lockdown with various TikTok videos. Her TikTok account is one among the top 50 globally, alongside the likes of Hollywood personalities The Rock (24.2 million followers), Will Smith (23.1 million followers) and Selena Gomez (18.4 million followers).

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi, and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage