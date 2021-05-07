Shilpa Shetty's one-year old daughter Samisha, son Viaan and husband Raj test COVID 19 positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday took to her verified Instagram account to share that her family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra recently tested COVID positive. Shilpa revealed that she tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and the family has been recovering well. Sharing a statement note, Shilpa said that the last 10 days have been very difficult for her entire family adding that everyone who tested positive has been isolating themselves following the doctor's advice and official guidelines. Apart from this, two of Shilpa's staff members too tested positive for the novel virus and they are being treated at a medical facility.

Shilpa's post reads: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," she continued adding, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.''

Soon after Shilpa's post actors Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebrities like Geeta Kapur, Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry among others wished well and health for Shilpa and her family in the comment section.

For more entertainment news, click here!