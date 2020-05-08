Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's 'Friday Fun' Tik Tok video with husband Raj Kundra will leave you ROFL-ing

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a pro when it comes to making hilarious Tik Tok videos. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing videos with her husband Raj Kundra. On Friday, the diva shared yet another Tik Tok video that will leave you laughing out loud. In the video, Shilpa is seen serving aloo paranthas to Raj and he questions if there are any potatoes in the paratha. To this, Shilpa hilariously asks if he has seen Kashmir in Kashmiri Pular and Banaras in Banarasi saree. She captioned the video saying, "Food for thought !! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food"

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's videos are much admired by her fans. In no time, the videos go viral on the internet and fans flood her post with compliments. reacting to her latest video, an Instagram user wrote, "you two are the cutest." Another fans agreed with Shilpa and wrote, "baat toh sahi hai." Shilpa's costar Abhimanyu Dassani from her upsoming film Nikamma said, "Hahahaha you guys."

Shilpa Shetty completed 15 million followers on Tik Tok last month. Expressing her happiness, the actress shared an adorable video with her daughter Samisha. She wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come" Watch the video here-

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage