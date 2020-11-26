Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha looks cute as a button in first clear pictures

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shilpa Shetty papped as she steps out with baby Samisha

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed her daughter Samisha through surrogacy in February this year, was recently snapped by the paparazzi with her little girl as she stepped out of her car. The pictures which later went viral made fans go gaga over Samish's cuteness.

Talking about becoming a mother at the age of 45 on a chat show, Shilpa said, "I remember I did have a few meltdowns after Viaan because when you’re this first-time mom, it’s very daunting and it just hits you. So it was difficult the first time around but now I feel it’s like a cakewalk. Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 when my child is five."

Earlier, on Bhaidooj, Shilpa shared a cute video on her Twitter handle, giving a glimpse of her darling kids -- Viaan and Samisha celebrating the festival. She said that Viaan always dreamt for a little sister, and his dream has now come true.

In the video, the actress carried baby Samisha in her arms as she does 'Teekka' to her brother Viaan. Shilpa captioned the video, as, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first #BhaiDooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @TheRajKundra.”

