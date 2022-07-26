Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere kiss case: Actress asks court to reject plea against her discharge

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WALIJON Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere kiss case update

Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere kiss case: The 2007 charity event in New Delhi which saw Hollywood star Richard Gere kissing Shilpa Shetty doesn't seem to leave the Bollywood actress. Shetty, acting through her lawyer, Prasant Patil, has sought the dismissal of a plea challenging the January order of a Ballard Pier, Mumbai, magistrate court discharging her from an obscenity case resulting from the incident.

In April, the Alwar, Rajasthan, police had approached the sessions court against the magistrate's order and stated in its plea that the magistrate had erred in discharging Shilpa and that her act in kissing or allowing to be kissed in a public place amounted to obscenity.

The police had contended if the court examines the FIR, it would find that a prima facie case is made out against the actress.

In her reply, Shetty noted that she was a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the complainant, and that she as an artist had always acted responsibly in public. She also alleged that the complainant was approaching the court for cheap publicity.

The complainant, who had approached the Alwar police in 2007, had contended that Shilpa did not protest while being kissed by the Hollywood star. Shilpa countered this charge by stating in her plea that it did not make her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime.

Also read: Deepesh Bhan’s friend recalls how Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor collapsed 'in his arms' while playing

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the Bollywood film Nikamma which marked her comeback on the big screen. Next up, she has Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the pipeline. Shilpa will be seen in the web series centred around the Indian Police Force. The show also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Also read: Nakuul Mehta recreates Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot but there's a twist

Latest Entertainment News