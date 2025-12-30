Bangladesh envoy to India rushes to Dhaka after 'urgent call' by foreign ministry: Report The development signals increased concern in Dhaka over recent diplomatic issues with India, although the ministry has not publicly commented on the specifics of the situation.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M Reaz Hamidullah, rushed to Dhaka on Monday following an “urgent call” from the foreign ministry, PTI reported citing reports. According to the daily Prothom Alo, Hamidullah reached the capital overnight in response to the summons. The move comes amid growing strains in relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

An official from the foreign ministry told the newspaper that the High Commissioner was asked to return to Bangladesh to take part in discussions regarding the current state of bilateral relations.

The development signals increased concern in Dhaka over recent diplomatic issues with India, although the ministry has not publicly commented on the specifics of the situation.

Earlier this week, India called Hamidullah to New Delhi due to security concerns regarding the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

India-Bangladesh tensions

Tensions between India and Bangladesh escalated following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in India amid widespread protests and civil unrest in Bangladesh. After her removal, Mohammad Yusu assumed the role of interim chief of the government. During his tenure, Bangladesh formally requested India to extradite Hasina, following her conviction by the courts. While India acknowledged the request, New Delhi emphasised its concern over the situation in Bangladesh and expressed a desire to work toward restoring peace. However, no assurance was given on sending Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Relations further soured as certain Bangladeshi leaders made remarks concerning India’s northeastern region, which provoked strong reactions from New Delhi. Concurrently, incidents of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh reportedly increased, prompting India to highlight these issues and call for decisive action.

The situation deteriorated further when Osman Hadi, a young Bangladeshi political leader, was killed during an election campaign. Several officials alleged that Hadi’s killers had fled to India, a claim that India denied. Adding to the strain, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally attacked by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, over allegations of blasphemy, and his body was set ablaze. India expressed serious concern over this incident and summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to convey its protest.

The events sparked widespread protests in India, with Hindu groups gathering outside the Bangladesh consulate in Delhi, demanding protection for minorities in Bangladesh. Collectively, these incidents have contributed to a marked deterioration in India-Bangladesh relations.

ALSO READ: Khaleda Zia dies: All about BNP chief who left a lasting mark on Bangladesh politics