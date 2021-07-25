Shershaah Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra leaves fans saying ‘Yeh Dil Maange More' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Shershaah Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra leaves fans saying ‘Yeh Dil Maange More

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer war-biopic Shershaah's trailer was released on Sunday evening. Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999. Sharing the trailer on Twitter Karan Johar wrote, "Honoured to have been a part of recounting this incredible story of the brilliance & bravery shown by our Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). Experience this thrill with the #ShershaahTrailer, out now!"

Take a look:

The trailer was launched ahead of Kargil Divas on July 26. It begins with the voice-over of Sidharth Malhotra, who plays Vikram Batra in the film. He talks about how the life of an army man is the most respectable one and there is no religion for them beyond their love for the country. The two-and-a-half-minute video takes us through various aspects of the soldier's life - both personal and professional. The trailer showcases the journey of young men like Vikram Batra who kept his spirits high and tried his best to save the country. Through the trailer, we also get a glimpse of Vikram’s love story.

The film stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema. Dimple was Vikram’s fiancee and his biggest strength. She did not marry after his death and lives as his widow.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Sidharth, Kiara and producer Karan Johar went to Kargil via Leh, where they met a group of Indian Army Jawaans. Earlier, Sidharth had shared the film's teaser and written on Instagram, "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

The film is releasing on August 12, on Amazon Prime Video.