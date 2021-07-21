Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN JOHAR Shershaah: Karan Johar drops new poster of Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and his courage

Over the past few days, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been getting special treats from makers of Shershaah as new posters have been shared on social media. On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared another glimpse from the upcoming biopic on the life of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The new poster shows the sacrifice made by the brave heart and the kind of courage that became the pride of the nation.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, "The kind of courage that became the pride of the nation. Watch #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August."

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer Sheshaah will release on Independence Day on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).

It casts Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. During the Kargil War, Captain Batra was instrumental in capturing the crucial peak Point 4875, sacrificing his life. He was called Sher Shah among his unit members for his bravery.

Besides Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. the film also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

Shershaah will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12, 2021. Earlier the film was slated to release in July 2 on big screen, however, owing to the increasing number of COVID cases, it was delayed.

