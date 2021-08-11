Sherlyn Chopra shares old picture with Raj Kundra. Here's what she has to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHERLYNCHOPRA Sherlyn Chopra shares old picture with Raj Kundra

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been actively speaking against Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a pornography case by the Mumbai Police. She accused the businessman of sexual assault and claimed that he 'kissed' her even though she resisted. She was even interrogated by the cops for almost eights hours regarding the case. On Wednesday, Sherlyn took to Twitter to share an old picture with Raj Kundra and revealed how she started working on her app.

Sherlyn Chopra tweeted in Hindi, which stated, "The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm."

On a related note, Sherlyn Chopra appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell to record her statement. In her complaint, the actress revealed that in early 2019, Sherlyn alleged that Raj Kundra started kissing her even though she resisted. Reportedly, the businessman landed at her place over an argument related to a text message.

She also claimed that she did not want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. To which Shilpa Shetty's husband told her his relationship with his wife was complicated and he was stressed most of the time at home.

Last month, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Sherlyn Chopra. In her plea, Chopra had said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.