Shekhar Kapur pens cryptic poetry after Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'cheating' allegations: 'I hurt...'

Suchitra Krishnamoorti recently opened up about her 12 years long marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. After the actress-singer spoke about her 'troubled marriage' with the filmmaker and accused him of cheating, Shekhar took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note where he has written a long poem.

Through his poem, he expressed how he is 'only human.' He wrote, "I am jealous, and greedy and angry and I hurt I love and I hate I mean well but manipulate. I am confused and riddled with doubt of course I am I am after all only human and yet I long I yearn I aspire to be compassionate to be creative to be whole to be infinite I am spiritual too I am two but one must live with the other with compassion with forgiveness till I am only one but till then I must learn to be two I am after all only human #compassion #jealous #infinite #me #you #human #compassionate #poetry #poem @kaverikapur."

Netizens were quick to react to the post. Agreeing with each word Shekhar wrote, a user said, "Beautifully penned what we all go thru everyday experiencing duality and aspiring to be The Oneness." Another added, "Thank you for echoing my sentiments. Was finding it difficult to express these things to MYSELF. I'm going to save this post. It's going to be my go-to when the dual forces duel in my mind. This really made sense." A third comment read, "Beautiful you know yourself very well & you admit it with honesty a rare quality of a character called human this self analysis instroection is actually self realisation of human strength & weakness you are bold brave & brutal yet an enlightened compassionate being."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi-Shekhar Kapur

The former couple tied the knot in 1999 and got divorced in 2007. In 2010, they hit headlines in connection with a property dispute. In a chat show hosted by Siddharth Kanan, Suchitra accused Shekhar Kapur of cheating on her. Adding that marriages don't break up because of infidelity. She further said the filmmaker wanted her to quit acting but it wasn't a big deal for her as she belongs to a non-filmy background. For the unversed, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi made her acting debut with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

