Shehnaaz Gill sets internet ablaze with sultry pics; fan calls her 'proper patola'

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to surprise her fans with her fashion statements and diverse sartorial choices. From traditional Indian attires to bold outfits, Shehnaaz has learned the art of acing every look with absolute ease. Recently, the actress-singer left the internet ablaze with her pictures from a photoshoot. After leaving her fans going gaga over her swimming pool pictures, the latest photos were a visual treat for them. Dressed in a stunning beige corset pantsuit, the Bigg Boss 13 fame looked every inch gorgeous. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping glimpses in a beige-hued corset jumpsuit, flaunting her fashionable side. "I'm right here" she captioned the post. In the pictures, Shehnaaz looked stunning as her nude makeup, bold-kohled eyes and rustic bold jewellery complimented the entire look. But what caught her fan's attention was her quirky hairstyle.

Shehnaaz's fans were quite quick to react to the post and showered love in the comment section. A fan commented," Our upcoming Bollywood Queen", and another fan wrote, "You look amazing, want to see you on the big screen". A fan also called her "proper patola." "Raising the temperature," commented a fan.

She has returned to her social media A-game, and netizens are really appreciating her posts. Shehnaaz's innocence had always appealed to Salman during her 'Bigg Boss' days, and the way she dealt with her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death had really touched everyone's heart.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie.

The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai. A source close to the production house shared in a statement, "Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan's much talked about film. The first schedule of the movie will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India."

Shehnaaz having recently appeared in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' releasing on December 30, 2022.

-with ANI inputs