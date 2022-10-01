Shehnaaz Gill’s rendition of 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua' sent Sidnaaz fans into a meltdown | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill welcomed her weekend on a musical note! The former Bigg Boss contestant on Saturday treated fans by singing the Bollywood track 'Jo bheji thi dua' from the movie 'Shanghai' in her melodious voice. For the unversed, Shanghai releases in 2012, featured Emraan Hashmi, Farooq Shaikh, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Taking to her social media, Shehnaaz shared the video, wherein she is seen wearing an oversized printed t-shirt and singing the song.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Good weekend to everyone! With this, I'll be doing a what I should sing next?" As soon as the video was shared, fans bombarded the comment section with love and affection and praised her voice. One of the fans wrote, "so soothing." One of her fans reacted to the video, and wrote, "Wow what a beautiful voice." Another said, "Sidnaaz kaise ho aap." A third fan wrote, "Love you shehnaaz, rabb thonu bohot tarakkiyan bakshee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple dazzle in traditional at cocktail, Vicky Kaushal sends 'pyaar'

Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. The actor passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'.

In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. ALSO READ: INSIDE Bigg Boss 16 Circus-Themed House: Vintage four bedrooms, lavish dining table & 'maut ka kuwa'

Latest Entertainment News