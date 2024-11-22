Shehnaaz Gill kickstarts shoot for new Punjabi film, shares pic with veteran actor Nirmal Rishi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill announces new Punjabi film.

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is everyone's favourite, fans love to see her on-screen. Now on Friday, the diva has announced her new Punjabi film. Shehnaaz has already started shooting for the film and has shared a few pictures from the set.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a salwar kameez, holding a clapper board. In one of the photos, she could be seen posing along with veteran actor Nirmal Rishi.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

Soon after she posted the pictures while announcing her new film, fans started commenting on her post in no time. One of her fans wrote, "All the very best dear as you venture into new arenas! Keep rising higher!!" while another one wrote, "Proud of you and excited for the new beginnings!" Another fan of Shehnaaz wrote, "Can’t wait for the movie, keep shining sweetheart."

The announcement of the film was enough to create excitement among fans; however, Shehnaaz has not yet revealed the plot and the title of the film.

Recently, Shehnaaz was seen in a dance number 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from Rajkumar Rao's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which also features Tripti Dimri. Shehnaaz has also acted in films like 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Honsla Rakh' and 'Thank You For Coming'.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill turns 30: Five styles you can easily recreate from the diva