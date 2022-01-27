Old videos of Shehnaaz Gill celebrating birthday with Sidharth Shukla go viral; see best SidNaaz moments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Old videos of Shehnaaz Gill celebrating birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill | Punjabi singer-actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older on Thursday, January 27. On her birthday, videos of her celebrating the day last year with late actor Sidharth Shukla have gone viral on social media. Popularly known as 'SidNaaz' by fans, the pair was one of the most loved couples on screen. However, things came crashing down after the shocking demise of Sidharth last year in September. Shehnaaz gained immense popularity during her stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, courtesy of her bright-eyed and bushy-tailed journey and her bond with the late actor and BB 13 winner Siddharth Shukla.

Last year, in 2021, Shehnaaz ringed in her birthday with midnight celebrations with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and their families. The actress-singer had shared the moments from her birthday party on her Instagram account. In one of the videos, Sidharth teases Shehnaaz about the birthday bumps and can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown. In another video, she is seen cutting the cake with her mother, Sidharth and his family. "Happy long life to me," she can be seen saying in the video. One of them also has Shehnaaz is seen offering the first piece of cake to Sidharth.

The throwback videos of the celebration have left SidNaaz fans thrilled. It has made them both nostalgic and sad. While fans are happy for Shehnaaz, they miss the late actor.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13 and fans gave their bond a name -- #SidNaaz. The hashtag occasionally keeps on trending on social media even today. On her birthday fans are also sharing the best moments of 'SidNaaz' to reminiscence the bond of Shehnaaz and Sidharth. Take a look:

Wishing Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday!