Shefali Shah's directorial 'Someday' to be screened at 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Actress Shefali Shah made her debut as a director in April with "Someday". The film will be screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Germany. The short film is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. In the film, the two characters share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what can't be, and what may just be someday.

"Someday" is a story of a mother and a daughter. Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to a seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, and meets her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Talking about the film being film screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Shefali "I can't even begin to tell how excited I am with the news of 'Someday' being screened at the 18th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, making its reach across the globe. It's a great honour."

She adds that it was a conscious decision to send the film to festivals across the globe, to see where she stands as a total newcomer in the area of direction. "The fact that it's been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance," she says.

The Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 25. Due to the pandemic, the festival will go online this year.

Meanwhile, Shefali will be next seen in 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has Vipul Shah's 'Human' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', the second part 'Delhi Crime'.