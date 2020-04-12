Shaza Morani shares heartfelt note written in hospital after testing COVID-19 positive, thanks parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaza Morani shares heartfelt note written in hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani is now back at home from Nanavati Hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus earlier last week. While she has recovered from the infection, on Sunday she shared a heartfelt note on Instagram that she wrote on the fourth day of her isolation in the hospital. In the long note, Shaza thanked her parents for always thinking of her well being and shared how much she missed her elder sister Zoa Morani during the isolation period. She said, although she couldn't bear her sister for more than two hours, she missed her during isolation a lot.

Shaza wrote, "I get so greatly affected by the erroneous ways of our human race, but ever so often I come across people who restore my faith. It’s 3am on Day 20 of me putting myself in quarantine (day 4 of complete isolation in Nanavati hospital). My lights are off and l’m all tucked in but can’t sleep. Weirdly it’s not of stress or depression. I have a smile on my face and felt inspired to write this." She thanked her family for worrying about her when they had so many other things to worry about. For her sister Zoa, she wrote, "Half my life I’ve only fought with her and can’t take her crazy self for more than a couple of hours. In my days of complete isolation, I miss her terribly"

Shaza also thanked her boyfriend for being the 'breath of fresh air' for her and her best friends for cheering her at all times. An overwhelmed Shaza also expressed her gratitude to all the health officials associated with her well being.

She said, "Finally the biggest thank you... to the doctors, nurses, cleaners, pantry workers who have not seen their families for over a month, and are putting themselves at risk every day for me. Hope you get back to your families safely. I can only īmagīne the joy you will feel when you finally meet them. I wish that joy for you."

Hoping for a better future once all this is over and people be filled with kindness and love, Shaza signed off her note as "a COVID-19 positive but also a faith positive patient"

While Shaza has now returned home, her father Karim Morania nd sister Zoa Morani has still undergoing treatmnet for COVID-19. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on April 7 where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

