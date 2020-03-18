Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: Mere Paas Maa Hai and other memorable dialogues of the charmer

Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: 10 most memorable dialogues of the charmer of Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor was one of the most popular and favourite actor in the industry. Originally born as Balbir Raj Kapoor on 18 March 1938 in erstwhile Calcutta, the actor started his career as a child artist in the late 1940s and appeared in Sangram (1950) and Dana Paani (1953). One of the most powerful actors of the industry, Shashi Kapoor made a million fans with his slanted smile and sparkling eyes. He was one of India's first actors to go international as he acted in English language films, including The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah in 1961.

He featured in almost 116 movies. Out of 116 movies, 61 were as the lead hero and 55 were multi-starrer movies whereas in 21 movies, he was a supporting actor. He also made special appearances in 7 films. Some of his best performances were in 1948 film Aag and 1951 Awaara. The specialty of the actor was the fact that he used to get into the skin of his character. Known for his phenomenal dialogue delivery, Shashi Kapoor, the way he confidently says ''Mere Pas Maa Hai'' in the film Deewar is still remembered. On the occasion of his 82nd birth anniversary, let's have a look at some of his well-known dialogues.

1. Namak Halaal, 1982

2. Kabhie Kabhie, 1976

3. Deewar, 1975

4. Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, 1981

5. Deewar, 1975

6. Roti, Kapda Aur Makan, 1974

7. Sharmilee, 1971

8. Deewar, 1975

9. Silsila, 1981

10. Deewar,1975

