Shakira and Drake spotted together leaving a party in Los Angeles

Shakira and Drake sparked romance rumours after discreetly exiting leaving the same after-party in West Hollywood, California. Following a late night out, an eyewitness revealed to DailyMail.com that the 46-year-old superstar and Canadian rapper, 36, were both seen leaving 'within minutes of one another at 3:25 a.m.'

While they were not photographed together, the mother-of-two, who split from her longtime partner Gerard Pique after 11 years together last year, looked radiant while rocking a plunging orange tank top and a pair of figure-hugging jeans.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker paired her effortlessly cool look with platform grey heels, a white purse, and her voluminous honey-blonde tresses in her signature waves. At the same time, Drake showed off her eccentric fashion sense in a cobalt blue jacket over a white t-shirt and distressed jeans.

According to a report in DailyMail, the pair looked like they were having a great time at a VIP table in the club, with Shakira partying until 3.30 am before she called it a night, while Lewis stayed out until 6 am.

'They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage.

As he returned to his car, the five-time Grammy winner was seen carrying a glass of wine with him out the door.

Their sighting together comes just days after an insider has revealed that she and British race car driver, Lewis Hamilton, are 'more than friends' following a 'secret' trip to Ibiza.

