Shahid Kapoor wraps Jersey film, lauds team for unbelievable '47 days of shoot during Covid'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor wraps Jersey film

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor has finally wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey. The actor will be seen as a cricketer in the much-awaited sports drama. On Monday, Shahid took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film and lauded the cast and crew for working in 'unbelievable' conditions. In the picture, the actor can be seen standing on the field with his back facing the camera.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!"

Jersey is an upcoming sports drama that is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. The film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

Shahid Kapoor had been treating fans with pictures from the sets of the film Jersey ever since he began shooting. The film's shoot was stopped mid-March due to COVID19 and resumed after 6-7 months.

Also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur, the movie is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.