Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor shares 'Kabir Singh' memories with throwback picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor who received immense appreciation for his character in Kabir Singh recently took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from the film. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting the rugged look, he had in the film. While the 'Jab We Met' actor has given several hits at the box office, his performance in Kabir Singh as an intense lover has made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

In the pic, Shahid was seen in the bearded look, wearing a black t-shirt. Not only this pic grabbed a lot of attention and praise from Shahid's fans and followers, but it also brought back thousands of memories from Kabir Singh. Posting the picture on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Memories .... thank you @shanaticmihir for this lovely pic.”

Reading through the comment section, a user hilariously wrote, “Drinks brings back all the memories.” Another user wrote, “that even today I am able to recollect all the memories.” Soon, the post got flooded with fire (lit) and heart emojis for Kabir Singh.

The romantic drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Reddy directed both the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film. It tells the tale of Kabir, an intelligent but hostile student, who falls in love with a girl named Preeti from his college.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen in "Jersey" along with Mrunal Thakur. The two actors recently completed a schedule in Uttarakhand for the film.

