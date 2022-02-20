Shahid Kapoor shares BTS pic from sets of Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled next, calls him 'asli gyaani'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor shares BTS pic with Ali Abbas Zafar

In Nov 2020, Shahid & Ali Abbas Zafar started shooting for the upcoming untitled crime thriller

After being 'back to action,' Shahid Kapoor recently shared a glimpse from the shoot life of his upcoming untitled action drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Taking to his social media, the actor dropped a behind-the-scenes photo with Ali Abbaz Zafar. Well, the caption says it all. "Ye hain asli gyaani @aliabbaszafar #shootlife," the Jersey actor wrote. Shahid Kapoor can be seen in a formal white t-shirt paired with a black vest. The picture has Shahid flaunting his infectious smile as he continues to roll up his sleeves.

Touted to be a 'mad ride of guns and gangs', this movie will mark the first collaboration of the 'Kabir Singh' actor and 'Bharat' director. For the unversed, last year in November, Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar started shooting for the upcoming untitled crime thriller. Reportedly, it is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche, which has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Cheekati Rajyam' starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Shahid had taken to social media to announce the update by sharing a candid picture with the director. He had written, "Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on.." The filmmaker had also shared the news writing, "Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs."

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in Raj and DK's next action thriller show which would also feature Vijay Sethupati and Raashi Khanna. He is also gearing up for the release of Jersey and Bull.