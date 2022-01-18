Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR/ISHAAN KHATTER Shahid Kapoor pays homage to Birju Maharaj, Ishaan Khatter drops unseen pic with Kathak legend

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his family shared a close relationship with Pandit Birju Maharaj. The actor and Ishaan Khatter's mother Neelima Azeem had studied the Kathak form of Indian classical dance under Birju Maharaj. After learning about the demise of Birju Maharaj, Shahid took to his social media and penned an emotional tribute, saying the late Kathak legend will always be like a father to his mother. "One of the greatest of all time in the world of Indian classical dance. Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji," he wrote.

"I was blessed to have spent so much time with you. You will always be like a father to mom and your greatness in the arts is only superseded by your grace and beauty as a person," Shahid added.

Calling it a tragic loss, Shahid wrote, "It's a tragic loss to the entire nation and to the world of dance today as there will never be another like you. In loving memory. RIP."

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories to share an unseen picture of him and Shahid of with the legendary Kathak dancer. He shared a string of images of Maharaj ji. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen smiling while shaking hands with Birju Maharaj. Ishaan is seen standing in the background donning a huge smile. Papon recalls his meeting with Pandit Birju Maharaj: 'Blessed to have spent time with him'

Meanwhile, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 83. Brijmohan Mishra, fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his students and followers, was one of India's best-known artistes. He was a recipient of the country's second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

He was said to be playing with his grandsons when his health unexpectedly deteriorated, requiring him to be rushed to the hospital, where he died of a heart attack. He is survived by five children, three daughters and two sons, and five grandchildren.