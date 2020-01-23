After Mira Rajput's photoshoot for Manish malhotra, we cant wait to see her with Shahid kapoor on screen

Mira Rajput did a special photoshoot for designer Manish Malhotra

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput can give any Bollywood diva run for her money with her looks and glamour. Mira recently did her first photoshoot for designer Manish Malhotra and shared pictures on her Instagram. Mira looks dazzling in her black dress and everyone from Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor to Dia Mirza complimented her for the look. In the video, Mira defines the meaning of celebration for her. "I think I celebrate everything. A celebration for me is a room full of family, friends and a great outfit. And just having a great time and making memories. It’s important to celebrate the little things. Because that is what really matters. Memories stay with you while everything else fades and you can look back and feel happy every time you remember the way you celebrated memories.”

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Celebrate family. Celebrate friends. Celebrate the small things and the big things. Celebrate life. Celebrate yourself!”

Praising Mira, Janhvi wrote, "Looking stunning!!”

Mira is quite active on social media and has a large number of followers on Instagram. She keeps her follower’s updates with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Mira was also rumoured to make her Bollywood debut. While she has full support from Shahid in entering the industry, Mira hasn’t decided yet but fans can’t wait to see the real-life couple onscreen.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The two tied the know in 2015 with an arranged marriage. Mira and Shahid are proud parents of two little cute kids, son Zain and daughter Misha.