Shahid Kapoor is a proud son as dad Pankaj Kapur gets his doctorate degree

Shahid Kapoor is a proud son as dad Pankaj Kapur gets presented with his doctorate degree

Wednesday turned out to be a proud one for Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who took to his social media to congratulate his father Pankaj Kapur on receiving the doctorate degree. The photo was shared on an Instagram story by Shahid as well as his wife Mira Rajput where the veteran actor was seen wearing a black and golden academic robe along with an academic cap with a yellow tassel on his left. Just next to him stands a person in a similar robe. The couple shared the photo and captioned it as, "Congratulations, dad. Dr. Pankaj Kapur."

A proud moment for the family indeed!

Pankaj Kapur has done films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, The Blue Umbrella, Halla Bol, Dharm, Shaandaar, etc and not only this he was even awarded the National Award thrice for his performances in films like Raakh, Ek Doctor Ki Maut, and Maqbool.

In a previous interview, he opened up about his son's choice of films and said, "My son has been wiser than me in terms of his career graph. He saw to it that he became a star first and start to get all the roles that he wanted to do. I think it was a smarter move."

Meanwhile, Shahid has always credited his films to his father. In a PTI interview, the Kabir Singh actor said, "Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father’s son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters.” He added, “You’ve to make choices which people around you say aren’t safe. You have to learn to find yourself as an artiste and not try and be like hundred other successful people."

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in the digital film, Toba Tek Singh and will next be seen with his son in his upcoming film Jersey. It happens to be the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Nani’s hit, Jersey and will be directed by the director of the original film, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

