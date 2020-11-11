Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor indulges in mid-week thoughts, shares 'Balance sheet of life'

Indulging into some mid-week thought process, actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday shared a 'balance sheet of life' that involved facts to be taken care of, alongside a quote by Persian poet Rumi. The 'Kabir Singh' star shared a post on Instagram, in which he delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The post described a 'worry' as 'the most destructive habit' to 'enthusiasm' as 'the most contagious spirit'. Sharing the post with his fans, the 'Jab We Met' star also penned down a quotation of the famous Persian post-Rumi. It read,- "The WOUND is the place where LIGHT enters you . . . - Rumi." Within a few minutes of sharing the post, fans started thanking him for the morning motivation.

The 'Udta Punjab' star has been working hard for the much-anticipated film. The plot of 'Jersey' revolves around a father and son. Arjun (essayed by Shahid), a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Immersed in the preparation for his role, the actor is also amking suire to keep giving a sneak peek to his fans from his preparatory mode through social media. In Shahid's recent Instagram image, he is seen in a cricket field, holding a bat. "#Jersey prep.. De dhana dhan," Shahid posted.

Last month, Shahid and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid had then thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic. Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage